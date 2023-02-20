German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on February 25-26

The visit will be a State visit, and will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials and prominent business figures, highlighting the importance of the partnership between Germany and India.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will embark on his first official visit to India on February 25 and 26, over a year after assuming office as the country's top leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. The visit will be a State visit, and will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials and prominent business figures, highlighting the importance of the partnership between Germany and India.
He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on February 25 and will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, the MEA said. It added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.
”Chancellor Scholz’s visit will enable both sides to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th IGC, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology,” the MEA said.
Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders from both sides.
”This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011, which is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both countries hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of discussions to the Prime Minister and Chancellor,” the MEA said in a statement.
