German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says it would be grave mistake to stop talking to Vladimir Putin

The hour-long call with the President Putin was Initiated by Germany and was the Russian leader's first with a Group-of-Seven leader since Moscow initiated the wave of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that it would be a grave mistake to completely stop talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He made this remark after a phone conversation with Putin on Friday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"That is why it is also important that the French president and I, as representatives of the G7 countries, as two Nato countries, keep seeking dialogue again. However, without any illusions," Scholz said at the award ceremony for the Marion Doenhoff Prize.

The German chancellor urged a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine and said he talked about the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the need for Russian troops to withdraw from Ukraine.

"I will continue to do so, no matter how long the talks last," Scholz added.

However, President Putin's response was not reported on this suggestion.

Earlier, the Washington post reported that President Putin told Chancellor Scholz that Moscow’s relentless airstrikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were “forced and inevitable” because of Kyiv's continuous attacks on the important Russian targets. He further blamed Western nations’ “destructive'' policy of supporting Ukraine for prolonging the war.

Initiated by Berlin, the hour-long call was Putin’s first with a Group-of-Seven leader since Moscow initiated the wave of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Iran had been also blamed by the Western nations for providing Russia with Shahed-136 drones that were rampantly used in Ukraine.

The German Chancellor's call took place the day after President Biden along with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron indicated his willingness to speak to Putin.

-With inputs from agencies