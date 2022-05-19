Bush's remarks quickly went viral on social media after the clip was tweeted by a Dallas News reporter. The video gathered over three million views on Twitter alone, a report said.
George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq—I mean Ukraine—Iraq, too.”Freudian slip if I ever saw one! He told the truth for once! pic.twitter.com/BavmfkWTyN— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 19, 2022
Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine.He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE— Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022
