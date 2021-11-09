0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • world>

  • General Electric to split into 3 public companies

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Updated)
Mini

The company said on Tuesday that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024. GE anticipates keeping a 19.9 percent stake in the healthcare unit.

General Electric to split into 3 public companies
General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.
The company said on Tuesday that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024. GE anticipates keeping a 19.9 percent stake in the healthcare unit.
The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately USD 2 billion related to the actions.
GE, based in Boston, also announced that it foresees lowering its debt by more than USD 75 billion by the end of the year.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Top News Podcast: Air India pilots warn of protest; Revenue Secy on crypto profit ‘tax’; M&M Q2 profit jumps 3x and more

next story