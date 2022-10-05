    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Gazprom says it will resume gas exports to Italy via Austria
    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    It added that the company and Italian customers have found a solution on gas sales following regulatory changes in Austria.

    Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday it is set to resume gas exports via Austria, mainly to Italy following suspension of flows over the weekend amid regulatory challenges.
    It added that the company and Italian customers have found a solution on gas sales following regulatory changes in Austria.
    "The Austrian operator said about its readiness to confirm the transport nominations of LLC Gazprom Export, which allows resuming Russian gas supplies through Austria," Gazprom said.
    The Kremlin controlled company said on Saturday that gas transit through Austria had been suspended after its grid operator refused to confirm transport nominations, or the amount Gazprom planned to ship.
    The Austrian government said Gazprom had not signed the contracts needed.
    Russian gas now accounts for around 10 percent of Italian imports, down from around 40 percent, a source close to the matter said, while the share from Algeria and the Nordics has increased.
    Also Read: Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east
    Tags

    gas pipelineGazprom

