Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars, blockade Updated : May 20, 2021 09:33:59 IST Now health facilities are struggling to handle both the casualties of war and the everyday needs of Gaza's 2 million people. Since the current conflict started, Israel has struck hundreds of targets across the Mediterranean coastal strip. Gaza's COVID-19 vaccination drive, already slow, has come to a standstill, said WHOs top official. Published : May 20, 2021 09:33 AM IST