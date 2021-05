The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and militant Hamas rulers (all times local):

Gaza Strip Palestinians living along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders are fleeing intense Israeli bombardment. Families toting supplies sought refuge on Friday in temporary shelters in central Gaza City as Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza in an attempt to destroy a vast network of militant tunnels. The assault brought the front lines closer to dense civilian areas and paved the way for a potential ground invasion.

Fleeing families arrived in pickup trucks, on donkeys, and by foot at schools run by the United Nations, hauling pillows and pans, blankets, and bread. Men lugged large plastic bags and women carried infants on their shoulders, cramming into classrooms.

Click here: For LIVE news and updates on Israel-Palestine conflict