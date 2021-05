Hollywood star and 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot is facing intense backlash on Twitter for a tweet she made regarding the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

She has disabled the comments on her tweets after being slammed.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," she tweeted on May 12.

Many Twitter users took offence and said that Gadot's tweet was insensitive. Others accused her of "disseminating Israeli propaganda". She was also accused of "being an apologist for Israeli state sponsored ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people".

Turns out Wonder Woman is actually a villain who supports apartheid, settler colonialism, and military occupation. #FreePalestine https://t.co/iDxKsqFU6u — Ryan Knight ☭ #FreePalestine (@ProudSocialist) May 13, 2021

Your country is not at war, @GalGadot. Your country is perpetuating war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid. There are no “both sides”. There is only the violent, murderous settler-colonialism of Israel. #FREEPALESTINE #GazaUnderAttack #IsraelTerrorism https://t.co/Nvy4heTz0O — Khairil Anuar (@KhairilAnuar) May 12, 2021

and this is why i can never with good conscience watch anything with gal gadot in it i absolutely refuse #FreePalestine https://t.co/BFujkkS4y0 — 🦋 lis & dina 🦋 (@heydina_) May 12, 2021

However, few others have instead offered their support to Gadot. These users have said that Gadot has only asked for peace and doesn't deserve the backlash she's getting.

Gadot, the Israeli born actor, had served the mandatory two years of conscription service in Israel Defence Forces at the age of 20.

The latest escalation in Israel-Palestine relationship comes on the backdrop of an alleged case of forced eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.

Six Israelis and 65 Palestinians have been killed in the latest exchange of rockets and airstrikes, according to Aljazeera.