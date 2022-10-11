    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    G7 vows to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Tuesday to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding in a statement after a leaders' call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences.

    "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said.
    "We reassured President Zelenskyy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
    The statement condemned recent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, noting that attacks on civilian populations constituted a war crime: "We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account."
    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Zelenskyy asks G7 leaders for air defence weapons
    Leaders also criticised Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric".
    "We deplore deliberate Russian escalator steps, including the partial mobilisation of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the statement said.
    This statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of G7 for more air defence capabilities to stop Russia and to back his initiative for an international observer mission on the Belarusian border.
    Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    Also Read: Joe Biden vows advance air defense systems for Ukraine after Russian missile attack
    Ukraine's Western allies have pumped aid and heavy weapons to Kyiv since Russia's invasion in February. Zelenskyy's government has mixed gratitude with pleas for more powerful weapons and faster deliveries.
    Belarus this week announced its troops would be deployed with Russian forces near Ukraine, signalling a potential further escalation of the war. So far Belarus, a close Russian ally, has been a staging post for the invasion.
    Ukraine has no plans to attack Belarus, Zelenskyy said, but wants to make sure there is no threat from its northern neighbour.
    Also Read: Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon
