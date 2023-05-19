Watch: Buddhist Monk protests with Hindi placard outside G7 summit venue in Hiroshima

The monk's demonstration drew attention to the devastating historical event that took place in Hiroshima in 1945 and emphasised the urgency of preventing further tragedies.

Toyoshige Sekiguchi, a Buddhist monk from Japan, staged a unique protest outside the G7 international media centre in Hiroshima to draw the attention of world leaders to the devastating impact of nuclear weapons.

Holding a placard, on which a message to shun nuclear weapons was written in Hindi, Sekiguchi called upon world leaders to prioritise global peace and renounce the use of nuclear weapons. The monk's demonstration drew attention to the devastating consequences of nuclear bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 and emphasised the urgency of preventing further tragedies.

Sekiguchi, speaking to ANI about the aftermath of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, stated, "So many people died. We don't want any more tragedy.”

The G7 summit, taking place in Hiroshima from May 19-21, has significant symbolic value. The city itself is deeply intertwined with the memory of war and serves as a sombre backdrop for world leaders as they gather to address pressing issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and escalating tensions in Asia.

Amidst the discussions surrounding Europe, concerns about potential conflicts in Asia are also at the forefront of the G7 leaders' agenda. The deteriorating relations with China and Beijing's perceived assertiveness have sparked unease among the participating nations. Worries persist that China may attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, heightening tensions in the region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Hiroshima for the G7 summit. His presence carries particular significance, as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Hiroshima since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran back in 1974. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Hiroshima was Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957, when he paid homage to the victims and survivors of the devastating atomic bomb attack.

Modi's participation at the summit is significant due to India's unique stance on nuclear non-proliferation. India is one of the few countries that have not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). By joining the G7 leaders during their visit to the Peace Memorial Park, dedicated to honouring the victims and survivors of the atomic bombing, Modi aims to underscore the importance of global disarmament efforts and commemorate the lives lost in the tragic event.