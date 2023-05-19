Watch: Buddhist Monk protests with Hindi placard outside G7 summit venue in Hiroshima

The monk's demonstration drew attention to the devastating historical event that took place in Hiroshima in 1945 and emphasised the urgency of preventing further tragedies.

Holding a placard, on which a message to shun nuclear weapons was written in Hindi, Sekiguchi called upon world leaders to prioritise global peace and renounce the use of nuclear weapons. The monk's demonstration drew attention to the devastating consequences of nuclear bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 and emphasised the urgency of preventing further tragedies.

Sekiguchi, speaking to ANI about the aftermath of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, stated, "So many people died. We don't want any more tragedy.”