Watch: Buddhist Monk protests with Hindi placard outside G7 summit venue in Hiroshima

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 2:41:46 PM IST (Updated)

The monk's demonstration drew attention to the devastating historical event that took place in Hiroshima in 1945 and emphasised the urgency of preventing further tragedies.

Toyoshige Sekiguchi, a Buddhist monk from Japan, staged a unique protest outside the G7 international media centre in Hiroshima to draw the attention of world leaders to the devastating impact of nuclear weapons.

Holding a placard, on which a message to shun nuclear weapons was written in Hindi, Sekiguchi called upon world leaders to prioritise global peace and renounce the use of nuclear weapons. The monk's demonstration drew attention to the devastating consequences of nuclear bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 and emphasised the urgency of preventing further tragedies.
Sekiguchi, speaking to ANI about the aftermath of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, stated, "So many people died. We don't want any more tragedy.”
X