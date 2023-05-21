G7 summit | PM Modi meets Rishi Sunak, agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various domains

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak mutually agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various domains, including trade and investment, science and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his satisfaction with a highly productive meeting he had with his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak, on Sunday. Their discussions centered around the review of the bilateral strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom, particularly focusing on the progress made in the negotiations for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Modi and Sunak mutually agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various domains, including trade and investment, science and technology. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that both leaders took stock of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and emphasised the importance of the ongoing FTA negotiations.

The discussions further encompassed areas such as higher education, people-to-people relationships, and India's current G-20 Presidency. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Sunak to participate in the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, signifying the continuing collaboration between the two nations.