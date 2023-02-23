Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominates G20 meeting, G7 slams Kremlin

"On the eve of the one-year mark, we reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine and unity in our condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression and the resulting tragic loss of life and destruction of property. We remain determined to foster international cooperation to uphold multilateralism and address the global economic hardships caused by Russia’s war and its weaponisation of food and energy, which are disproportionately felt by low- and middle-income countries," the G7 statement said.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which has gone on for a year, is dominating discussions at the G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers meeting in Bengaluru. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that garnering support for Ukraine will be a priority for her during the finance track meetings in India and she also warned China of consequences if it decided to support Russia. Elaborating on the G7 meeting, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that unwavering support for Ukraine and strong condemnation for Russia were among the top commitments made at the meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 gathering.

Suzuki said that Japan on Thursday announced an additional $5.5 billion in aid for supporting Ukraine in achieving economic and fiscal stability. Suzuki said that Japan's government believes that the current round of sanctions can continue and the focus will now be on monitoring the effectiveness. He said the G7 did not review the $60 dollar/barrel price cap on Russian oil or any proposal to lower it further.

G7's budgetary and economic support to Ukraine now stands at $39 billion. "We urge the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully-financed and appropriately-conditioned IMF programme by the end of March 2023," the statement added.

On the issue of debt resolution in emerging economies, Japan's finance minister called for more transparency. "The debt situation has not been disclosed fully. All creditors need to come forward and explain the debt situation and the amount of debt. Most important point on debt is transparency. How much debt is there, unless we know that, our common interests will be undermined. We are also not at a stage where we can discuss how to take hair cut on debt," he said.

The G7 vowed to remain agile and flexible in policy response in light of the debilitating economic impact of the Ukraine Russia war. "We must remain vigilant to further downside risks, including inflationary pressures, threats to financial stability, as well as capital outflows especially in developing countries amid shifting global financial conditions and potential debt crises," the G7 statement added.

