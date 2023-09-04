CNBC TV18
G20 Summit receives full UK support; FTA talks with India at centre stage

G20 Summit receives full UK support; FTA talks with India at centre stage

Ellis's remarks also underscored the UK's commitment to boosting India's efforts to expand the G20 and its eagerness to forge a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 8:48:14 PM IST (Published)

Alex Ellis, the UK High Commissioner, on Monday (September 4) expressed unwavering support for the upcoming G20 Summit, emphasising the shared ambition between the G20 Presidency and member nations.
Ellis's remarks also underscored the UK's commitment to boosting India's efforts to expand the G20 and its eagerness to forge a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ellis noted that the G20 Summit is expected to echo the same level of ambition and determination seen during the G20 Presidency. He commended India's aspiration to bring more countries into the G20 fold, indicating the UK's steadfast support for this endeavor.
However, the High Commissioner acknowledged the complexities surrounding Russia's stance since the Bali Summit, highlighting the challenges faced in assessing its position within the group.
Ellis also shed light on the broader discussions at hand, particularly those pertaining to global poverty and other substantial issues. He emphasised that the UK Prime Minister's visit to India would primarily focus on G20-related matters but expressed hope for the opportunity to engage with talented Indians and prominent investors, further propelling the FTA discussions.
Addressing the FTA negotiations, Ellis highlighted their advanced stage, stating, "We got through most of the negotiations; we're into the tough stuff now." He elaborated on the key issues, including the protection of investments from both countries, tariff reductions to enhance trade, and opening up service markets, acknowledging their inherent challenges but expressing confidence in reaching agreements.
Underlining the UK's commitment to prioritising the quality of the deal, Ellis revealed that the UK receives 30 percent of its visas from India and expressed a desire to witness more British talent contributing to India's growth.
Recommended Articles

Russia discusses joint military exercises with North Korea, China

Russia discusses joint military exercises with North Korea, China

Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read

India's capital prepares to host G20 delegates with authentic hospitality

India's capital prepares to host G20 delegates with authentic hospitality

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

G20 Summit in Delhi: Debt problems of Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Egypt on the agenda

G20 Summit in Delhi: Debt problems of Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Egypt on the agenda

Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

