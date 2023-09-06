G20 Summit: Macroeconomic risks of climate change on agenda — Russia factor remains a challenge

As the G20 summit approaches, the foremost agenda on the table revolves around the macroeconomic risks posed by climate change, sources told CNBC-TV18. The discussion will centre on a comprehensive report endorsed by the finance ministers and central bank governors from the participating nations, underscoring the critical importance of international cooperation in addressing this rather urgent issue.

One of the report's key features is the flexibility it offers to countries in addressing climate change. The G20 member nations will be presented with a spectrum of options, including both 'pricing' and 'non-pricing' tools, to combat the challenges of climate change.

Notably, Saudi Arabia's concerns regarding the report's language on climate transition have been thoughtfully addressed, ensuring a more inclusive and balanced dialogue on this critical issue.

However, challenges persist as Russia has voiced opposition to certain parts of the report, particularly related to food and energy security. This raises important questions about the intersection of climate change policies and essential areas like food and energy resources.

In response, India is considering a nuanced approach to accommodate Russia's concerns within the joint declaration text, rather than relegating them to a footnote, as was initially proposed.

The G20 leaders summit is scheduled for September 9-10, 2023. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, marking the culmination of India's G20 presidency, will unite leaders and delegations from 20 countries in the heart of India's capital city, New Delhi.