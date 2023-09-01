Rahul Chhabra, former Secretary of Economic Relations at Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), expressed the view that the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the G20 Leaders Summit in India would not significantly impact the consensus-building process.

The joint opposition of Russia and China to condemning the Ukraine-Russia war has been a persistent obstacle to reaching a consensus on the communique since the commencement of India's presidency.

Chhabra, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, highlighted India's role as a representative of the global south and emphasised that India has introduced important topics such as food security, circular economy, and climate finance on behalf of the global south.

"India's concern has always been in this summit to put across the message of one world, one earth, one family. In that context, the sub theme has been to sort of play as the voice of the global south. Prime Minister Modi has a good feel of what the global south wants and that is basically food, security, fuel, fertilisers, climate finance, circular economy, sustainable development etc. and India has been putting all these issues on the table which has not been really done ever by the G20 before," Chhabra said.

The 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. Prime Minister Modi will pass on the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10, with Brazil formally assuming the G20 Presidency on December 1.