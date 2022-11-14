Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali

By CNBCTV18.com

US President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping greeted each other with a handshake on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. This is their first official meeting after Biden took office as the US President.

"We spent a lot of time together back in the day when we were both vice presidents and it's just great to see you," Biden told Xi as he put an arm around him, adding in remarks delivered in front of reporters that he was committed to keeping lines of communication open on a personal and government level.

"As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from ... turning into conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation," the US President said.

He mentioned climate change and food insecurity as problems the world expected their two countries to address.

Responding to Biden, Xi said as leaders of two major countries, they needed to chart their course, find the right direction and elevate their relationship. Xi said he looked forward to working with Biden to bring the relationship back on the right track.

Neither leader wore a mask to ward off COVID though members of their delegations did.

Tensions have been increasing between the US and China over Taiwan and American technology controls. Earlier, it appeared that the White House acknowledged the complex dynamics of the upcoming meeting between the two world leaders. "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China), responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement last week,

On Taiwan, Biden has vowed in the past to use US military force to defend the island in case of Chinese invasion. Taiwan has been the most contentious issue between Biden and Xi. It remains to be seen how an assertive Xi will counter Biden resolve over Taiwan.

On Sunday , Biden told Asian leaders that the United States communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week ended, with tense talks almost certain in the days ahead.

During an address to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden said the United States would "compete vigorously" with Beijing while "ensuring competition does not veer into conflict", stressing the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

With PTI inputs