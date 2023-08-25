Run up to G20 Summit Live: Tata Chairman to lead the first big B20 discussion

B20 India Summit 2023 live: All you need to know
B20 operates through seven Task Forces in the areas of: Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility Digital Transformation Financing for Global Economic Recovery Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency Tech, Innovation and R&D
B20 India has also two Action Councils: ESG in Business African Economic Integration: An Agenda for Global Business
B20 India Summit Live:
In the era of technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force that is reshaping industries and societies alike. As AI systems become increasingly sophisticated, the need for regulation has become a pressing concern. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, highlighted the importance of regulating generative AI at the B20 Summit curtain raiser event. Read more here
B20 India Summit Live: Which global CEO's are attendig the Summit?
Global CEOs who would attend the B20 India Summit include Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems; Michael Miebach, CEO of MasterCard and Arvind Krishna, Chief Executive Officer of IBM besides representatives from CITI BANK, HSBC, BP and Temasek, according to PTI.
B20 Summit 2023: Which Countries Are Part Of B20 India 2023?
Here is the list of countries that are a part of B20 India 2023
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, and European Union.
B20 India Summit Live: Panel details
The first panel in the Summit on "“B20 India Priorities and Recommendations: From India for the World” is going to begin at 9:45 am at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. The discussion will be led by N Chandrasekaran, CEO of Tata Sons and Chair, B20 India.
The panelist include are:
-Mallika Srinivasan, Chair, B20 India Task Force on Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment, India
-Shobana Kamineni, Chair, B20 India Task Force on Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility, India
-Sajjan Jindal, Chair, B20 India Task Force on Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency, India
-Rajesh Gopinathan, Co-Chair, B20 India Task Force on Digital Transformation, India
-Uday Kotak, Chair, B20 India Task Force on Financing for Global Economic Recovery, India
-Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chair, B20 India Task Force on Tech, Innovation and R&D, India
-Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chair, B20 India Task Force on Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment, India
-R Dinesh, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India
-Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair, B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration: An Agenda for Global Business, India
B20 India summit Live: What is the theme?
"R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses" is the overarching theme of the B20 India summit.
N Chandrasekaran, the CEO of Tata Sons, is the B20 India chair.
B20 India Summit 2023: All you need to know
India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on 01 December 2022 after taking over from Indonesia. B20 led the process of rallying international business leaders for their opinions on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaking with a single voice for the entire G20 business community during India's Presidency as the official G20 discussion forum for the global business community.
B20 India Summit 2023: What is it?
B20 Summit India 2023 is taking place this week in New Delhi. The official G20 platform for communication with the world's business community is called the Business 20 (B20). B20 was founded in 2010, and according to material on its website, it is one of the most well-known G20 Engagement Groups, including participation from businesses and business organisations.