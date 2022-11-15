G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022: PM Modi stresses on peace in Ukraine, bats for re-popularising millets

G20 summit kicks off in Bali
'The key G20 meet began on Tuesday as leaders from across the world joined to discuss global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, China's Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden are among leaders attending the meet. This year's G20 is being held in Bali, Indonesia.
Indonesia apealed for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine. "We have no other option, collaboration is needed to save the world," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in opening remarks, before the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations began closed-door discussions.
"G20 must be the catalyst for inclusive economic recovery. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war," he said.