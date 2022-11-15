    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeworld News

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022: PM Modi stresses on peace in Ukraine, bats for re-popularising millets

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022: PM Modi stresses on peace in Ukraine, bats for re-popularising millets

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022: PM Modi stresses on peace in Ukraine, bats for re-popularising millets
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    The G20 meet began on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, China's Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden are among leaders attending the meet. Speaking at G20, PM Modi called for peace in Ukraine. He also spoke about "food crisis" and re-popularising millets at Food & Energy Security Session. Follow Live Updates on G20 Summit here.

    Live Updates

    At G20, western leaders are likely to press Russia to renew a deal that allows export of Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit, and the country is being represented by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

    20 engagements in 45 hours — PM Modi's schedule in Bali

    PM Modi is scheduled to have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, PTI reported citing sources. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had earlier said that at the G20 summit, Modi would participate in three key sessions - food and energy security, digital transformation, and health. Kwatra also added that PM Modi and other leaders would discuss issues relating to the global economy, digital transformation, energy, environment, etc. READ FULL STORY HERE

    By 2030, half of India's electricity will be derived from renewable sources: PM Modi

    "By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition,” PM Modi was quoted by News 18 as saying

    IN PICTURE | PM Modi addresses leaders at G20 meet

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022: PM Modi stresses on peace in Ukraine, bats for re-popularising millets

    G20 Summit: PM Modi holds brief discussion with French PM Macron

    WATCH | US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Modi before the start of G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the G20 Bali Summit began in Indonesia this morning.

    PM Modi on energy security

    "India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy and stability in energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and environment," he said.

    Indonesian President Widodo says: "...we must end the war"

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo appealed to world leaders to follow the UN charter and called for an end to “the war”. He said this on Tuesday without directly refering to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said all leaders have a responsibility to the people of the world and being responsible meant following the UN charter “consistently”. “Being responsible means we must end the war,” he was quoted by News 18 as saying in the English portion of his brief opening remarks. If the war did not end, it would be difficult for the world to move forward, he said in his opening speech.

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022: PM Modi bats for re-popularising millets

    PM Modi said: " Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured. In India, for sustainable food security, we're promoting natural farming and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year."

    At G20, PM Modi talks about 'path of peace'

    Addressing leaders at the G20 summit, PM Modi said: "I've repeatedly said we've to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that, leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn."

    Onus of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. Need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security. I'm confident that when G20 meets in holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to world. He was referring to India's G20 presidency which begins this December.

    G20 Summit | Inflation, energy security are among top agendas

    Ahead of his departure from Delhi, PM Modi had said: "During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation.

    Tap here to read about top agendas of the key G20 summit

    G20 summit kicks off in Bali

    'The key G20 meet began on Tuesday as leaders from across the world joined to discuss global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, China's Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden are among leaders attending the meet. This year's G20 is being held in Bali, Indonesia. 

    Indonesia apealed for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine. "We have no other option, collaboration is needed to save the world," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in opening remarks, before the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations began closed-door discussions.

    "G20 must be the catalyst for inclusive economic recovery. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war," he said.

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng