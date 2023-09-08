G20 Summit | 'Ready to work with India to try to craft a communique': US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said that the United States is prepared to collaborate with India to help formulate a communique after the G20 Summit in Delhi this weekend. Yellen, however, acknowledged the difficulties lying ahead in collaborating with different countries.

For LIVE updates on the G20 Summit, check here.

"So I understand that this is challenging to craft such language, but I know the negotiators are discussing it, and working hard to do so and we stand ready certainly to work with India to try to craft a communique that successfully addresses this concern," Yellen said during a press conference in Delhi on Friday.

Topics like food security, debt distress and global cooperation on, climate change hang in the balance as divisions over the Ukraine-Russia war are running deeper between the nations convening in Delhi this weekend.

In her prepared remarks, Yellen affirmed her commitment to garnering support for increasing lending resources for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to aid G20 member countries in addressing various global challenges.

She intends to rally G20 support for an "equi-proportional" augmentation of IMF quota funds contributed by member nations, thereby augmenting IMF lending resources while maintaining the existing shareholding structure.

During the briefing, Yellen reported substantial progress in international debt relief endeavours.

"International debt and providing relief to countries that are overindebted partly because of the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine, but also the high-interest rate environment, I believe we're beginning to make significant progress there. So I do see the G20 as a very effective forum," she asserted.

Yellen also disclosed that the United States has sought congressional approval to extend $21 billion in loans to IMF trust funds, including one earmarked for the most impoverished nations, which "desperately needs more resources."

VIDEO | "One year since my call to action to the multilateral development banks (MDBs), we have worked with a growing coalition of partners to make significant progress on reforms related to thew World Bank's mission and vision, incentives, operational model and financing… pic.twitter.com/ucDsYk2zYe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2023

She underscored the advancements made over the past year by the World Bank and other multilateral development banks in substantially expanding lending resources to address challenges like climate change, pandemics, and other global crises.

"We remain committed to extensive and strategic multilateral action in response to Russia's war on Ukraine," Yellen said.

Immediate changes to the balance sheet under consideration could potentially unlock an additional $200 billion over the next decade, she noted.

"The most important thing we could do for global growth is for Russia to end its brutal war on Ukraine," Yellen noted on the World Bank expressing concern over high interest rates and slow global growth.

Additional resources may be derived from medium-term measures recommended by a G20 capital adequacy review, including the utilization of callable capital that is committed but not yet paid-in, to support lending.

"Those are crucial additional resources for reducing poverty, advancing global health security, and combating climate change," Yellen affirmed.

The US Treasury chief also pledged to bolster international support for Ukraine during the G20 gathering, stressing the importance of "continuing to provide timely economic assistance" through initiatives such as the IMF's $15.5 billion Ukraine loan program and the European Union's proposed 50 billion-euro support package through 2027.

Despite Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence, Yellen noted that the United States goals for the G20 have "coincided closely" with those of India and that the two nations have had

"considerable success" in changing the way the multilateral development system is operating.

"Even without Russia's active participation and the tensions the war has created, I still see that G20 is highly effective," Yellen concluded.

She added that continuing to advance the US-India relationship is a priority for the Western country this week.