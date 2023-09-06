G20 Summit | Biden likely to discuss investments in Indian semicon industry with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden will seek to engage in discussions regarding additional investments in India, especially in strategic technology areas such as semiconductors. These topics will be on his agenda during bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, as conveyed by Richard Rossow, Senior Advisor at CSIS, during a conversation with CNBC-TV18.

Additionally, PM Modi and President Biden are likely to discuss trade, South Asia, security and strategic issues during the bilateral meet ahead of G20 . Rossow added that India will expect an increased military presence of the US in the Indian Ocean region, in addition to the Indo-Pacific region, which includes the South China Sea

The two countries have resolved WTO disputes recently which could hopefully be a sign of better relations on the trade front. Rossow pointed out that there is a lot of potential in the bilateral relationship between India and the US, which the two nations are limiting.

Biden will also try to push India and other countries to agree on tighter statements against Russia while also recognising that there are limits to what other countries will agree to, Rossow said. However, the US is not going to let this agenda disrupt the bilateral relationship with India or during the G20 meeting.

However, Biden is expected to reiterate his previous messages on Russia, which include concerns about the humanitarian toll, the impact on global energy prices, and the potential for the situation to worsen, Rossow said.

He reckons that India would not directly condemn Russia, but there will be more space for the hosts to accommodate with the absence of Russian President Putin.