PM Modi in Bali as G20 summit begins — inflation, energy security and other top agendas of the meet

G20 summit begins: Indonesia's president made a fresh appeal to the leaders of the world's richest countries to unite at least on economic matters in the wake of the Ukraine war and a global spike in inflation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday to attend the G20 Summit of the world's major economies and hold bilateral meetings on its sidelines with key leaders on pressing global issues.

The two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit began Tuesday morning. The meeting is being held at Apurva Kempisnky hotel in Bali, Indonesia. Leaders from 20 countries and the European Union gathered to attend the meeting. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the summit via video link on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he landed late on Monday. "Halo Indonesia," he tweeted after landing.

"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation," PM Modi had said ahead of his departure from Delhi.

As the summit begins, here's a look at the top agenda of the meeting:

> Jokowi also asked the European Commission and the G7 bloc to lend "support and flexibility" so that the summit can produce concrete results.

> A joint G20 communique, which would need to be agreed upon by all parties, appears unlikely, with Indonesia instead pushing for a leaders' declaration, diplomatic sources say.

> UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would call on G20 for coordinated action to address economic instability and the rising cost of living in the wake of Russia's invasion.

> US President Biden will be "unapologetic" in his defence of Ukraine, officials said.

> G20 leaders will denounce the use of, or any threat to use, nuclear weapons, according to an early draft of a G20 statement seen by Reuters.

> Many leaders will hold bilateral talks, including several meeting Xi on the summit's sidelines. While PM Modi is likely to meet Rishi Sunak, his meetings with Xi Jinping and Biden are yet to be confirmed.