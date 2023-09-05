G20 Summit 2023 | If US President Biden comes, these topics will be on the agenda

During the upcoming G20 Summit chaired by India, US President Joe Biden's visit is set to yield a substantial array of outcomes in bilateral engagement between New Delhi and Washington. These include a potential agreement on small modular nuclear reactors, a specialised academic programme tailored for Indian students, advancements in the drone deal, progress towards US Congress approval for a defence agreement involving jet engines, joint humanitarian aid for Ukraine, a more permissive visa regime for Indian citizens, and the establishment of new consulates in each other's nations.

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed to The Indian Express that Indian and US officials have been engaged in intensive negotiations over the past few weeks to craft a "robust" and "outcome-oriented" joint communique for Biden's inaugural visit to India as US President. The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.

Typically, bilateral visits are not integrated into the G20 summits; however, India has made an exception for the US President and the Saudi Crown Prince.

Efforts are underway to resolve differences over the nuclear deal that arose after the enactment of India's civil nuclear liability law. Both sides aspire to conclude an agreement or understanding to establish small nuclear reactors, which are deemed more feasible than the capital-intensive larger reactors.

In June, discussions between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) regarding the construction of six nuclear reactors in India took place. The current focus is on the development of next-generation small modular reactor technologies, intended for the domestic market and potential export to third countries.

Additionally, the two nations are expediting the GE jet engines deal that was initiated during the June visit. Following the agreement between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the production of GE F-414 jet engines in India for the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Light Combat Aircraft Mk 2, the recent approval by the US Congress has paved the way for the swift conclusion of this deal.

Beyond the GE jet engine agreement, negotiations are underway for a "Security of Supply arrangement" and a "Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreement."

In response to India's plans to acquire General Atomics MQ-9B HALE UAVs, discussions involve the establishment of a Comprehensive Global MRO facility by General Atomics. A formal announcement of this initiative is anticipated during the visit.

Both nations are also collaborating on tailored academic programs for Indian students, featuring year-long Master's degree programs in STEM fields with specialised industry concentrations. Graduates of these programs will have the option to remain in the US for up to three years for employment.

Despite differences in their stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington and New Delhi are contemplating joint humanitarian aid efforts for Ukraine. While India has dispatched approximately 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies, equipment, shelter, and food, the proposal for a joint humanitarian aid initiative to convey a message to Moscow is still under consideration. Notably, India has not invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as invites have only been extended to G20 nations.

Furthermore, plans for launching a pilot programme to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas (H1-B) later this year are expected to be finalised and announced during Biden's visit.

Lastly, preparations are underway for the establishment of new US consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, along with an Indian consulate in Seattle later this year. An announcement regarding these two new consulates in the US is also anticipated.