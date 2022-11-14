G20 Summit: PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45 hour stay in Indonesia's Bali

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    During his 45 hours stay in Indonesia's Bali, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders apart from attending an Indian community event.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, PTI reported citing sources. PM Modi has now departed for the Indonesian capital for the G20 summit where he will be holding bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders apart from attending a community event to connect with the Indian diaspora. He is to have a "hectic and productive" visit to Bali, an official source said.

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, at a media briefing, had earlier said that at the G20 summit, Modi would participate in three key sessions - food and energy security, digital transformation, and health. Kwatra also added that PM Modi and other leaders would discuss issues relating to the global economy, digital transformation, energy, environment, etc. 
    India's foreign secretary also added that PM Modi would also utilise the opportunity to invite the G20 leaders to the G-20 summit hosted by India.
    Also Read:G-20 summit: PM Modi to depart for Bali; address issues of health, energy, food security
    The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among leaders of other prominent world economies that include Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and others.
    G20 is a grouping of the world's 20 most advanced economies that represent 85 percent of the global economy and 75 percent of global trade. Russian President Vladmir Putin will not attend the summit whereas Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address virtually on the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
    -With inputs from PTI
    Also Read:G20 meet: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
     
     
