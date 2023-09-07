Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in India on Friday (September 7) to participate in the G20 Summit, praised India's choice of the theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future." He emphasised the theme's relevance in addressing climate change and highlighted the global impact of individual nations' actions against the pressing issue.

"I think there could not have been a better theme that has been chosen by India - One Earth, One Family and One Future - which is drawn from the Sanskrit phase of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. I think this is pertinent more so when we look at the effect of climate change, because what one country does not only affects that country but also the whole world. That is why we have to reflect, and act, collectively."

He stressed the shared responsibility of safeguarding the planet and its population, expressing satisfaction with India's inclusive approach to engaging all stakeholders to address climate change issues. "Each one of us has a duty to save the planet and save the whole population. I am happy to see that India has taken this very inclusive approach and to try to get everybody on board," Jugnauth remarked.

on G20 Summit

Support for India's Diplomatic Efforts in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict , Jugnauth commended India's consistent call for negotiation instead of confrontation. He expressed concern over the loss of lives and the economic impact caused by the conflict, affecting not only the two countries but also global commodity production and rising prices.

"India has excellent relations with both Russia and Ukraine. I have noted repeatedly that India has been calling for a negotiation instead of confrontation. I must say that Mauritius is very supportive of trying to see this conflict coming to an end as soon as possible because it is resulting in the loss of lives of so many people," Jugnauth said.

He highlighted the broader implications of the conflict, stating, "...there has been destruction in terms of production of commodities, rising prices, and therefore we will join with all the countries that are trying to see how they can help to bring the countries to the table, to have peaceful negotiations so that peace can prevail."

Enhancing Trade Relations Between Mauritius and India

On trade relations between Mauritius and India, Jugnauth emphasised the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which marks India's first agreement with an African country. He noted that CEPA had opened up new trade opportunities for both nations and highlighted Mauritius' favourable ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index.

"This (CEPA) has opened up new avenues for trade between the two countries...It is beneficial to both countries...We were classified as 13th in the whole world in terms of the last Ease of Doing Business ranking by the World Bank. I appeal to Indian entrepreneurs to use Mauritius as a gateway to Africa," Jugnauth added.