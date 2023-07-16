Eager to work with China on debt and global challenges, says US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen

In remarks prepared for a press conference before a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in India, Yellen stated that her recent visit to Beijing helped stabilize the US-China relationship, and both nations had a responsibility to cooperate on matters of global concern. She acknowledged that there is still much work ahead but viewed the trip as a significant starting point, and she is eager to build on the progress made in Beijing.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she is eager to collaborate with China on areas of shared interest, including debt restructurings for impoverished nations. She mentioned that multilateral development banks should undergo reforms before considering capital increases.

In remarks prepared for a press conference before a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in India, Yellen stated that her recent visit to Beijing helped stabilize the US-China relationship, and both nations had a responsibility to cooperate on matters of global concern. She acknowledged that there is still much work ahead but viewed the trip as a significant starting point, and she is eager to build on the progress made in Beijing.

"There is much more work to do. But I believe this trip was an important start," Yellen said. "I am eager to build on the groundwork that we laid in Beijing to mobilise further action."

Yellen also mentioned that the US will continue to restrict Russia's access to military equipment and technology required for the invasion of Ukraine. She emphasized their goal of combating Russia's efforts to evade sanctions, with their coalition building on previous actions taken against Russia.

India, as the current G20 chair, has maintained a mostly neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, refraining from directly blaming Russia for the invasion. Yellen reiterated her dedication to pushing for the full and timely participation of all bilateral official creditors in ongoing debt restructurings. She discussed Zambia's restructuring with Chinese counterparts and expressed the need for applying common principles agreed upon in Zambia's case to other situations to expedite the process.

Yellen expressed the hope that debt treatments for Sri Lanka and Ghana could be swiftly finalized so that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could proceed with initial loan program reviews in the fall. She also highlighted the necessity of a debt restructuring "user guide" to offer clarity to borrowing countries and other stakeholders about the process.

Furthermore, Yellen mentioned that the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth trust, which provides zero-interest loans to the world's poorest countries, needs to be financially strengthened. The US Treasury is prepared to assist the IMF in exploring options for this, including using internal fund resources.

'We should build better banks, not just bigger banks'

Yellen laid out plans for the evolution of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks, stating that any consideration of capital increases must follow reforms aimed at expanding their roles beyond poverty reduction to address global challenges like climate change and pandemics.

"We should build better banks, not just bigger banks," Yellen said.

Yellen estimated that multilateral development banks could increase lending by $200 billion over a decade through balance sheet reforms and implementing recommendations from the G20 Capital Adequacy Framework report.

She also advocated for new principles to allow the targeted use of the World Bank's concessional financing for global challenges such as climate change and measures to enhance these resources.

Additionally, Yellen supported lending options for sub-sovereign and supra-sovereign borrowers, like the COVAX vaccine initiative.

Regarding the global corporate minimum tax deal reached in 2021, Yellen assured the commitment of the United States to its implementation, despite Congress's inaction. She mentioned that negotiations on technical details of Pillar 1 of the deal, involving the reallocation of taxing rights on large multinational corporations, were nearing completion.

India-US relationships

Talking about the India-US relationship she added that in addition to the progress made in various areas of mutual interest, the significance of India as an indispensable partner in efforts towards "friendshoring" cannot be overstated.

The ties between India and the US continue to strengthen, with bilateral trade reaching an all-time high and showing potential for further growth, said Yellen.

"India-US ties continue to deepen, bilateral trade is at all-time high and we see it grow even more," she said.

The private sector has been actively contributing to this partnership, with ongoing announcements of investments in India aimed at boosting exports to the United States.