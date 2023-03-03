G20 ministers’ message to Russia is clear. Stop Ukraine war, says top EU minister

The G20 Foreign Ministers' message to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was to remove its troops completely from Ukraine, EU Chief Foreign Policy officer, Josep Borrell, told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

Borrell spoke about the EU's desire to engage more with India in solving global problems. He stated the meeting this time was a civilised one, and they were happy with the outcome. This time, the Russian minister sat with them, which was a departure from previous meetings where the Russian delegation would often leave the room.

Borrell said, “It was quite a civilized meeting. Everyone was sitting farther away from the other and everyone explained what they think about. We were happy this time because Minister Sergey Lavrov remained in the room to listen to us. In Bali, he spoke, and he left. There is a big improvement, because this time he spoke and he remains seated to listen to us. And the message was clear take your troops out of Ukraine. Stop the war and stop the invasion.”

Borrell commended India for doing everything they could, but he also noted that the responsibility to stop the war in Ukraine falls on Putin, as he was the one who started it.

He said, “Everyone that has been talking with President Putin has come back with the same message. He has military objectives, and he will continue the war until he gets these objectives. It means to continue bombing, destroying Ukraine, killing civilians and civilian infrastructure and pursuing the war. This is Putin who started the war and it is Putin who has to stop it.”

The EU has tried to limit Russia's resources through sanctions, which means that Russia will not find a customer for its gas. Borrell stressed that the purpose of the sanctions is not to trouble the Russians, but to weaken Putin's resources.

He also appealed to the international community to understand that the conflict is not about Russia versus the West; it is about the charter of the UN and its basic rules. Invading a neighboring country is a clear violation of those rules, and it cannot be tolerated.

However, Borrell also admitted that it is difficult to put more sanctions on Russia. The EU has decided to provide more ammunition to Ukraine, not because they like it, but because Ukraine needs it. Ukraine needs fighter jets and tanks to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Borrell also emphasized the need to work closely with countries using hydrocarbons. India, in particular, has clever and well-trained people who can help solve many of the world's problems. The EU is keen to engage with India more and build a strong partnership in tackling global issues.