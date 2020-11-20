World G20 leaders urged to provide funds for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, tests Updated : November 20, 2020 01:15 PM IST South Africa's president, Norway's prime minister, and the heads of the World Health Organization and European Commission wrote a letter to the leaders of G20 countries. The letter called them to commit jointly to "a proportion of future stimulus" spending on the tools aimed at securing supplies for lower income countries. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.