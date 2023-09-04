India's capital prepares to host G20 delegates with authentic hospitality

The G20 Leaders Summit, marking the culmination of India's G20 presidency, will unite leaders and delegations from 20 countries in the heart of India's capital city.

As a consequence, local hotels are experiencing a surge in demand. Reports indicate that over 20 hotels in the Delhi-NCR region have reached full occupancy as they prepare to accommodate global guests. Scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi is anticipated to attract approximately 10,000 visitors to India.

Leading hotels in the national capital are diligently preparing to welcome G20 delegates with authentic Indian customs, showcasing India's vibrant cultural heritage.

Among these distinguished hotels, the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, a renowned establishment, is expected to host some of the most prominent international guests.

The reception will commence with a traditional Indian "aarti." At the Taj hotel, the aarti ki thali has been thoughtfully curated with a peacock motif, symbolising India's national bird. Additionally, guests will receive stoles crafted by Indian artisans and necklaces made from chandan and tulsi.

Nayan Seth, General Manager of Taj Palace Hotel, remarked, “The hotel is packed and most of them are G20 delegates. We are working on safety and security with local authorities. The welcome will be in the Indian manner to give delegates the flavours of Indian hospitality ."

The Maharaja Grand Table at Taj Palace Hotel has been exclusively tailored to cater to the discerning tastes of the G20 delegates.

Chef Mushtaq at Taj Palace Hotel stated, “We have created Indian and international dishes for the Maharaja Spread. Focus is on millets in the menu. We also have a special thaali.”

Most hotels in the national capital area are completely reserved for G20 delegates, notably the luxurious presidential suites, which have been reserved for VVIPs. Taj Palace Hotel's luxury presidential suite boasts two bedrooms, a dining area, a living room, a small study, and a garden terrace. The suite is adorned with exquisite Indian cultural artefacts.

While the Taj Hotel has not disclosed the room rates for the presidential suite, sources suggest that presidential suites in any five-star hotel may cost between Rs 15-20 lakh per day.