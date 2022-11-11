India in a unique position at G20 in terms of energy transition, says expert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be flying to Bali and is likely to have bilateral meetings with world leaders including UK PM Rishi Sunak. On the last day of the summit, Indonesia will hand over the G20 Presidency to India.

India is in a unique position at G20 in terms of both geopolitically and energy transition, said Roman Kramarchuk, Head of Energy & Policy at S&P Global Commodity.

“I think India would be carrying over their position from COP27 to G20. So the access to finances, the access to developed world contribution to resilience, medication and adaptation, all these things are going to be carried through very specifically at COP but they are going to be addressed in the G20 as well,” Kramarchuk said.

Kramarchuk believes India will have the opportunity to lead energy resilience at G20. He added that India will also have to deal with American efforts in terms of inflation reduction.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Segal, Senior Fellow at CSIS believes that the focus of G20 would be on issues which have a common thread among all countries. “I think responding to the food and fuel crisis is certainly an area where there will be focus. The grain deal is also an area, looking at what some of the multilateral institutions have done in the near term to respond to the crisis. So those will be areas where there is kind of mutual interest among the participants in the summit.”

Segal expects President Biden to push issues of debt distress at the summit.

“This is an issue that has been covered in the past in the G20 but there has been a real lack of progress and an increase in the number of countries that are facing debt distress. So I think there would be an effort to see how the G20 can be used to move that debt issue and debt agenda forward.”

Also, among the expected highlights of the G20 is the first in-person meeting between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ahead of that crucial bilateral, Biden said that he would want to ask Xi Jinping about the red lines in the US China relationship.

Rising tensions due to the Ukraine Russia war are also likely to be a big focus at the G20 as President Vladimir Putin has decided to skip the summit altogether. Instead Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will be present in Bali. Ukrainian President Zelensky will also be participating in the summit virtually.

