G20 Health Ministers’ meeting to be held in Gandhinagar from August 17 to 19: Check agenda and other key details

The meeting will focus on three key areas of countermeasures, digital health, and working together in the event of a pandemic.

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from August 17 to August 19. Ahead of the meeting, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya arrived in Gandhinagar today to review the arrangements.

The health minister told reporters that the 4th Health Working Group and Health Working Group Ministers’ Meeting will focus on three priority areas.

These include countermeasures, digital health, and working together in the event of a pandemic, the minister said. He added that the delegates will also discuss how the world can work together in the healthy sector in the future.

During his Gandhinagar visit, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya was accompanied by Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel.

India has been hosting multiple meetings in different cities across the country as part of its year-long G20 presidency, which commenced on December 1, 2022. India was handed over the G20 presidency at the G20 Bali Summit in Indonesia in November last year.

Gandhinagar is among more than 50 cities that are hosting G20 meetings. The G20 EMPOWER Summit was held in the city on August 1. It was attended by over 300 participants, including international delegates from 13 G20 countries.

The Ministerial Meeting on Women Empowerment was held in Gandhinagar from August 2 to August 5. Now, the health ministers meeting will take place from August 17–19 and the Joint Health – Finance Ministers Meeting will be held on August 9.

Following this, G20 delegates will reach Gandhinagar for the 2nd Chief Science Advisors Round Table from August 27 to August 29.

The last G20 meeting of July month, the 4th and last Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group and Environment and Climate Ministers, concluded in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on July 28. It witnessed the adoption of an outcome document – the ‘Chennai High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean-based Economy’.

G20 is an intergovernmental forum with 19 member countries. These include India, Russia, Argentina, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, China, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the US and the European Union. G20 countries represent 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and around two-thirds of the world’s population.