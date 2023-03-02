The EAM was speaking during a media briefing after the meeting. He said, "The G20 meeting discussed the challenges of Russia and Ukraine issues and "PM Modi advised us to realise what unite us and what divide us".

A lack of common ground on Russia's war on Ukraine resulted in no communique being issued by the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at New Delhi on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there was a considerable meeting of minds on issues concerning the global south, but polarised positions on Ukraine prevented the group from finding consensus.

“There were divergences on the Ukraine war. Some countries feel that Bali declaration cannot be extrapolated. On issues of debt, fuel, climate and food we could get everyone together. We have a chair summary as the differences on Ukraine war which we could not reconcile. Conflict is definitely impacting the global south. 95 percent of paragraphs have been agreed on, we couldn't get consensus on two paras on Ukraine” Jaishankar said.

However, despite this, he said, there were strong sentiments on the need for multilateralism, resilient food and energy supply chains, and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism. The G20 also reflected on the need to address threats emerging from new technologies.

"Multilateralism is in a crisis today, in terms of preventing future wars and fostering international cooperation, which were two primary tasks, it failed in it," he said.

He went on to say, "These meetings were affected by geopolitical tensions. PM urged that we had a responsibility for those who were not in the room. PM urged that we all must draw inspiration from India's civilisation ethos."

"PM Modi said it is important to give voice to Global South because the world was seeing these countries actually regressing on on SDGs goals Pathways. These were most affected by global warming," Jaishankar added.

This comes after the G20 Finance ministers and central bank heads meeting in Bengaluru also ended without the member nations reaching a common consensus and failing to issue a joint statement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov officially announced the same in a press conference on Thursday, "G20 Nations failed to agree on mutual statement due to western nations attempting to emphasise Ukraine in an emotional way" Lavrov said.

The outcomes of the G20 meet were summed up in a chair’s summary issued by India reason being China and Russia opposed the inclusion of text condemning the war in Ukraine.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters the draft communique included two paras on the Ukraine crisis taken from the leaders’ declaration or joint statement issued at the last G20 Summit in Indonesia, but China and Russia had a reservation about this. “They didn’t want those two paragraphs to be in the communique...it was all agreed by all countries except for these two," she said.

Jaishankar appreciated the participating countries and organisers and said that it was a privilege to chair the two productive session, where the foreign ministers touched upon topics such as strengthening multilateralism, ensuring food and energy security, development co-operation and counter terrorism, global skill mapping, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, women led development.

"We saw the participation from all G20 countries and nine guest countries. It was the largest gathering of foreign ministers hosted by the G20 presidency," Jaishankar said.

Speaking about bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang which lasted for about 45 minutes, Jaishankar said, "I met Chinese Foreign Minister. Our talks were about current state of our relationship which many of you heard me describe as abnormal, those were among adjectives that I used in the meeting."