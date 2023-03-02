Despite a disagreement on Russia's war on Ukraine, the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at New Delhi on Thursday saw strong sentiments raised on the need for multilateralism, resilient food and energy supply chains, and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Andreas Schaal, OECD’s G20 Sherpa said India’s G20 presidency has highlighted very well all the priorities — food & energy security, inflation, high indebtedness etc.

Schaal noted that global debt resolution in emerging markets (EMs) is already underway. However, he also stressed the need to find a joint solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, which was a key issue.

“The finance ministers made big progress on global debt last week. A global debt initiative is already underway since one year and there was further progress made under India’s Presidency. The problem still continues to be there but we have made big inroads,” Schaal said.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Khimji, Oman's G20 Sherpa, emphasised the importance of focusing on hydrogen, solar, and wind energy, as well as food & energy security. He expressed concern about Oman's food security and the need for unified talks and action on these issues.

Khimji also highlighted that the G20 should not be about politics and that the Russia-Ukraine war needs to be settled on a different platform.