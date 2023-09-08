G20 Delhi Summit 2023: Why the joint declaration is a bone of contention

One question has repeatedly come up as India gears up to host the G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi — will a joint declaration or a statement be issued at the end of the annual summit? The differences or the "divergences" between the 20 members of the group hint that a consensus on the joint declaration might be difficult. A failure to issue a joint statement would make India's G20 Presidency the first to do so at the end of the summit.

But what are the contentious issues and why is achieving consensus so difficult?

1. Russia-Ukraine war

While speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar made it clear that there were "divergences" in the meetings of the G20 and member countries . He said, "...very frankly they were concerned with the Ukraine conflict. There were divergences". There was an "outcome document" instead of a joint statement after the G20 meeting.

Meanwhile, senior fellow and senior trade economist Rahul Roy-Chowdhury emphasised that India has not yet condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine — which puts it in a tight position. In this regard, he told News 18, "...There's no hope of any agreement between the differing sides on the Ukraine conflict in the G20".

According to news agency ANI, US National Security Council (NSC) coordinator John Kirby pointed out on September 7 that the G20 summit may end without a joint declaration as Russia and the West continue to spar over the Ukraine war among other issues.

Kirby signalled that it was difficult to get a consensus as countries like Russia and China are less likely to "sign on" it. He added that it was difficult to get "20 clocks to chime at the same time". Later on Friday, September 8, a White House official said the US hopes that a "spirit of compromise" will be brought on contentious issues.

Amid the challenge to achieve a consensus, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who will represent Moscow at the Delhi G20 meeting, said that Russia will block any summit Declaration that doesn’t reflect Moscow’s views on Ukraine and other crises.

Besides, Germany's G20 Sherpa Jorg Kukies told Mint in an exclusive interview that the country won't sign a joint statement that ignores Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

2. Climate crisis

Another big challenge for India’s G20 presidency is addressing climate change goals and promoting sustainable development. Here, the bone of contention is between the developing and the developed countries. The differences over adopting some moves to combat climate change were prominent in the July meetings of the group.

G20 countries — responsible for 85 percent of the world's GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions — failed to reach a consensus at the energy and climate ministers' meetings in July on the phasing down of unabated use of fossil fuels, tripling renewable energy capacity to 11 terawatts by 2030 and providing low-cost financing to developing countries. These issues are said to be critical to limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

India hopes to get the governments to agree on a fossil phase-down. However, if this doesn't find a place in the final text, there's a risk of backsliding on the coal phase-down agreed upon at the Bali summit in the previous year.

Besides, this, the mid-year UN climate talks held in Germany's Bonn had also ended without a resolution to the dispute between developed and developing countries over finance.

What was the issue? The developed countries wanted the "Mitigation Work Programme", which calls for urgently scaling up emission reduction efforts in this crucial decade to fight climate change, to be included in the agenda. The developing countries, however, strongly opposed this, saying mitigation efforts cannot be discussed without considering finance.

While officials said the positions are not likely to change at the summit, experts told news agency PTI that adopting rigorous language regarding the phasing down of unabated fossil fuels could enhance India's leadership role.

Tejal Kanitkar, an Associate Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru, said developing countries should not readily accept any global target unless it is accompanied by a clear commitment to achieving these targets through principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

Now, in the wake of this challenge, the G20 presidency provides India with an opportunity to rally G20 nations towards ambitious climate targets, promoting renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and climate resilience measures.

What's the solution for India?

Jaishankar said earlier that India has limited the concerns "very much on the concerns of the Global South" during the G20 meet. Its goal is to address the issues faced by the developing countries.

Chowdhury also said the country should "not be sabotaged by or hijacked by Ukrainian agenda". Rather it should focus on its own agendas, such as the concerns related to the Global South.

The 'Global South' refers to developing and less developed, or underdeveloped, when compared to industrialised nations in the West, in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the "need to move away from a purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done, to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change".

Why is joint declaration important?

A report explained that a joint declaration or a joint communique at the end of a formal summit is usually standard diplomatic practice. It seeks to show a unified front and some level of agreement on key issues.

About G20 Summit

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. This year, India took over the G20 presidency . The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The theme of the 18th G20 Summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future". In Sanskrit, it means ‘The World Is One Family’ and is inspired by the Maha Upanishad, a prehistoric Sanskrit literature.

The theme emphasises LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the idea of an environmentally friendly lifestyle and the ethical decisions that we should all make today to safeguard the environment for a cleaner, greener future.

(With inputs from agencies)