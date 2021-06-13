  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

Updated : June 13, 2021 20:35:45 IST

All G-7 countries have pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but many environmentalists say that will be too little, too late.
The G-7 also backed a minimum tax of at least 15 percent on large multinational companies to stop corporations from using tax havens to avoid taxes.
G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations
Published : June 13, 2021 08:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement