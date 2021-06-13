G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations Updated : June 13, 2021 20:35:45 IST All G-7 countries have pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but many environmentalists say that will be too little, too late. The G-7 also backed a minimum tax of at least 15 percent on large multinational companies to stop corporations from using tax havens to avoid taxes. Published : June 13, 2021 08:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply