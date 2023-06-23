Read full text of Prime Minister Modi's speech at joint press conference with US President Joe Biden

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first state visit to the US, addressed a joint press conference along with US President Joe Biden. Some of the important bits of his address include the emphasis on increased cooperation in improving the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries with specific emphasis on areas like defence, space, technology, and bilateral trade. Read the full text of his address below. His answer to the media question on India's recent record on the treatment of religious minorities, under the Modi administration, can be found at the end of the text of his full speech transcribed below.

Friends from the media, namaskar.

First of all, I want to thank President Biden for his warm words and for his positive views on India-US relations.

Friends, today is a day that has special importance in the history of India America relations. The discussions today, and the important decisions we have taken today have added a new chapter to our comprehensive and global strategic partnership. They have given it a new direction and a new energy.

Friends, our trade and investment partnership between India and America is important not just for the two countries, but for the global economy as well.

Today, America is India’s biggest trade partner. We have decided to resolve long-pending trade-related issues and make a new beginning.

The initiative for critical and emerging technologies, ICET, has emerged as an important framework for our technical cooperation.

By increasing our cooperation in fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, quantum computing and telecom, we are creating a strong and futuristic partnership between both countries.

The decision taken by American companies such as Micron, Google, and Applied Materials to invest in India, symbolises this futuristic partnership.

During this journey, I also had the opportunity to meet some other American CEOs and in my discussions with them, I could feel their enthusiasm and their positive views about India.

We both agree to make our strategic technology partnership meaningful, it is very important that governments, businesses, and academic institutions come together.

In order to implement India and the US’ shared vision for clean energy transition, we have taken several important initiatives. These cover areas like green hydrogen, wind energy, battery storage, and carbon capture.

We have also decided that in the midst of global uncertainty, India and America will, as trusted partners, create a reliable, secure and resilient global supply chain and value chains.

The close defence cooperation between India and America symbolises the mutual trust and shared strategic priorities.

We have gone from the old buyer-seller relationship, we have transitioned today to a relationship that involves transfer of technology, co-development, and co-production.

The decision by General Electric to manufacture engines in India, through transfer technology, is a landmark agreement. This also opens up new job opportunities in both countries. This will give our defence cooperation a new character in the times to come. The defence industry and startups of both countries are important partners in this cooperation. Bringing them together is the key objective of our defence industrial roadmap.

In the area of space science and technology, we have had long-standing cooperation. By taking the decision to join the Artemis Accord, we have taken a big leap forward in space cooperation.

For India and America partnership, even the sky is not the limit.

The most important pillar of our relationship is our people to people connection. Over 4 million people of Indian origin make significant contributions to the progress of America.

Just this morning, the large number of Indians, who gathered at the White House, demonstrated that India-Americans are the real strength behind further deepening these relations.

We welcome America’s decision to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Similarly, we will also open a new Indian consulate in Seattle.

Friends, in our meeting today, we discussed several regional and global issues. Peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is our common priority. We agree that the development and success of this region is important for the entire world.

We shared our views to enhance coordination with all countries in this region along with our QUAD allies.

India and America stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and fundamentalism. Concrete actions are needed to end cross-border terrorism.

The COVID pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict have affected the countries of the global south, in particular. We believe that in order to resolve these problems, it is absolutely imperative for all countries to unite.

From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has emphasised on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. We are completely ready to contribute, in any way we can, to restore peace.

Under India’s G20 Presidency, we are putting emphasis on the spirit of "one Earth, one family, one future". We are lending a voice to the priorities of the global south.

I thank President Biden for expressing support for my proposal to offer the African Union a full membership of the G20.

The core philosophy of all our collective efforts is to strengthen democracy, democratic values, and democratic order.

Two of the world’s largest democracies, India and America, can together make an important contribution to global peace, stability and prosperity.

I am confident that based on these values, we will be able to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people, of not just our two countries, but of the entire world.

President Biden, thank you for the meaningful discussion today. This year, during the G20 Summit, we are looking forward to welcoming you. This is myself and all of India is looking forward to welcoming you.

Once again, President Biden, thank you very much.

Here’s Modi’s answer to the question: what steps is the Indian government planning to take to improve the rights of the Muslims, and other religious minorities, in India and to uphold free speech?

I am actually really surprised. India is indeed a democracy. And, as President Biden also mentioned, for both India and America, democracy is in our DNA, democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins. We live democracy. And, our ancestors have actually put words to this concept, and that is in the form of our constitution.

Our government has taken the basic principles of democracy, and on that basis, our constitution is made, and the entire country runs on that.

Our constitution and our government have always proved that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, it is regardless of caste, creed, religion and gender. There’s no...absolutely no space for discrimination. And, when you talk of democracy, if there are no human values, and there’s no humanity, there’s no human rights, then, it’s not a democracy.

When we have accepted democracy, there’s absolutely no space for discrimination. That’s why India believes in moving ahead with everybody we trust, and everybody’s efforts. These are the foundational principles, which are the basis for how we operate and how we live our lives.

In India, the benefits that are provided by the government are accessible to all, whoever deserves those, it is available to everyone. That’s why in India’s democratic values, there’s absolutely no discrimination; not on the basis of caste, creed, age or any kind of geographic location.

