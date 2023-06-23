Read full text of Prime Minister Modi's speech at joint press conference with US President Joe Biden

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first state visit to the US, addressed a joint press conference along with US President Joe Biden. Some of the important bits of his address include the emphasis on increased cooperation in improving the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries with specific emphasis on areas like defence, space, technology, and bilateral trade. Read the full text of his address below. His answer to the media question on India's recent record on the treatment of religious minorities, under the Modi administration, can be found at the end of the text of his full speech transcribed below.

Friends from the media, namaskar.

First of all, I want to thank President Biden for his warm words and for his positive views on India-US relations.