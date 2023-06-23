CNBC TV18
Read full text of Prime Minister Modi's speech at joint press conference with US President Joe Biden
Jun 23, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first state visit to the US, addressed a joint press conference along with US President Joe Biden. Some of the important bits of his address include the emphasis on increased cooperation in improving the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries with specific emphasis on areas like defence, space, technology, and bilateral trade. Read the full text of his address below. His answer to the media question on India's recent record on the treatment of religious minorities, under the Modi administration, can be found at the end of the text of his full speech transcribed below.

Friends from the media, namaskar.

First of all, I want to thank President Biden for his warm words and for his positive views on India-US relations. 
Friends, today is a day that has special importance in the history of India America relations. The discussions today, and the important decisions we have taken today have added a new chapter to our comprehensive and global strategic partnership. They have given it a new direction and a new energy.
