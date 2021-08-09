From Nagasaki nuclear bombing to Kakori train robbery: Key events from history on Aug 9

1925 – The infamous Kakori train robbery takes place in Kakori, near Lucknow. The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and was led by Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan. 1925 – The infamous Kakori train robbery takes place in Kakori, near Lucknow. The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and was led by Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan.

1945 - The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Japan, this time on the city of Nagasaki; a wide area was reduced to ashes and more than 70,000 people were killed. (Image & text: Reuters)

1974 - Gerald Ford was sworn in as 38th president of the United States after Richard Nixon resigned. (Text: Reuters)

2000 - Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez made the first visit to Iraq by an elected head of state since Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

2012 - Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha sets a new world record in men's 800m race. (Image & text: Reuters)