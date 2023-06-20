From music to munchies — Modi phenomenon brings millets to the US

The restaurant has included many millet-based dishes such as cutlets, dosa, and uthappam. It is very healthy. sugar-controlled, high in protein, and helps in losing weight.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for promoting millets, an Indian restaurant in New York City has added millet-based dishes to its menu. The owner of the restaurant located at Times Square, Hemant Mathur, is encouraged by the good response the millet-based menu is getting from the customers.

“I have been living in the US since 1994. I have three hotels and also run a catering unit. We are very excited about PM Modi’s visit. It will definitely boost India-US ties. But, food will also play a huge role here, Especially, PM Modi is promoting millets. Similarly, we have also promoted it in collaboration with the Indian consulate. We have also run a millet-based menu,” Mathur was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mathur added, “The response has been encouraging; the Americans have also liked it. We prepared various dishes such as cutlets, dosa, and uthappam. It is very healthy. It is sugar-controlled, high in protein, and helps lose weight too."

Meanwhile, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband Gaurav Shah sing ‘Abundance in Millets’ - a special song to promote the benefits of millets and their potential to alleviate world hunger, the news agency ANI reported..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for promoting millets as it can help tackle challenges of global food security. After PM Modi’s initiative, at the behest of the Government of India, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year Millets.

This campaign by Prime Minister Modi is to promote Shree Anna, which will fulfil the nutritional demands of crores of people in the country.

Apart from numerous health benefits millets are beneficial for farmers, and are environment friendly as well. Some of the most important benefits of millets are that they are a good source of proteins, gluten-free, rich in dietary fibre, and high in micronutrients like calcium, iron, and phosphorus.

Millets are commonly used for small-seeded grasses termed “nutritional cereals” and include Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Kutki, Kakun, Cheena, Sawa, Kodon, and others.

The International Year of Millets 2023 will open a door to opportunities to increase global production through efficient processing and better use of crop rotation.

