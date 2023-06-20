CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFrom music to munchies — Modi phenomenon brings millets to the US

From music to munchies — Modi phenomenon brings millets to the US

From music to munchies — Modi phenomenon brings millets to the US
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 11:12:03 AM IST (Published)

The restaurant has included many millet-based dishes such as cutlets, dosa, and uthappam. It is very healthy. sugar-controlled, high in protein, and helps in losing weight.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for promoting millets, an Indian restaurant in New York City has added millet-based dishes to its menu. The owner of the restaurant located at Times Square, Hemant Mathur, is encouraged by the good response the millet-based menu is getting from the customers.

“I have been living in the US since 1994. I have three hotels and also run a catering unit. We are very excited about PM Modi’s visit. It will definitely boost India-US ties. But, food will also play a huge role here, Especially, PM Modi is promoting millets. Similarly, we have also promoted it in collaboration with the Indian consulate. We have also run a millet-based menu,” Mathur was quoted as saying by ANI.
Mathur added, “The response has been encouraging; the Americans have also liked it. We prepared various dishes such as cutlets, dosa, and uthappam. It is very healthy. It is sugar-controlled, high in protein, and helps lose weight too."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X