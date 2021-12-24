From Messi's emotional press meet to chaos in Kabul; here are the most popular instagram images of 2021

Photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram has become a household name within a decade of its birth. Millions of people now use the app as their primary tool for social networking and to stay connected. The app is also one of the primary points for the sharing of images. And among the millions of images that were captured and shared in 2021, some of them have become memorable. Take a peek at them. (Image: Shutterstock) Photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram has become a household name within a decade of its birth. Millions of people now use the app as their primary tool for social networking and to stay connected. The app is also one of the primary points for the sharing of images. And among the millions of images that were captured and shared in 2021, some of them have become memorable. Take a peek at them. (Image: Shutterstock)

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of the US President Donald Trump riot in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. (Image: Reuters) An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of the US President Donald Trump riot in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. (Image: Reuters)

Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, USA. A portrait of abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. (Image: Reuters) Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, USA. A portrait of abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. (Image: Reuters)

Ten-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. (Image: Reuters) Ten-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. (Image: Reuters)

People standstill as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Image: Reuters) People standstill as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Image: Reuters)

Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. (Image: Reuters) Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. (Image: Reuters)

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the COVID-19 during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the COVID-19 during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City. (Image: Reuters) A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City. (Image: Reuters)

Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. (Image: Reuters) Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. (Image: Reuters)

Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final during 2021 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held at Palace of Culture and Sports, Varna, Bulgaria. (Image: Reuters) Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final during 2021 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held at Palace of Culture and Sports, Varna, Bulgaria. (Image: Reuters)

Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters) Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)

Lionel Messi during the press conference in which he announced his departure from FC Barcelona. (Image: Reuters) Lionel Messi during the press conference in which he announced his departure from FC Barcelona. (Image: Reuters)

A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters) A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

US Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a transport plane as what the XVIII Airborne Corps calls the last Soldier to leave Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters) US Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a transport plane as what the XVIII Airborne Corps calls the last Soldier to leave Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)