World From Beijing to Brussels, Trump's trade wars at a glance Updated : October 27, 2020 08:59 PM IST Before Trump started his trade war, the average tariff on Chinese imports was 3.1 percent; now, it's 19.3 percent. Far from courting allies, the administration smacked them with sanctions. His administration forged a modest agreement with South Korea in 2018. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.