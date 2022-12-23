Homeworld news

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj deported to his country after release from Nepal jail

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj deported to his country after release from Nepal jail

2 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Dec 23, 2022 7:29:22 PM IST (Published)

Sobhraj will first fly to Doha and then to Paris on Qatar Airways flight QR647. Due to his knack for trickery and evasion, Sobharaj earned the nicknames ‘The Serpent’ and ‘The Bikini Killer,’ and since 2003 he has been imprisoned in Kathmandu for life for the 1975 murder of American Connie Jo Bronzich.

Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese ancestry, was deported to France on Friday, December 23, hours after being freed from a jail, where he had completed most of his term for a series of killings of travellers in Asia back in the 1970s. Two days after the Nepal Supreme Court ordered his release and deportation to his own country, Sobhraj, 78, was handed over to immigration authorities in Kathmandu to finalise his travel permits, according to officials.

Recommended Articles

View All

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Sobhraj will be prohibited from visiting Nepal for the next 10 years, according to Fanindra Mani Pokharel, Joint Secretary for the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs.


Also read: Nepal Supreme Court orders release of serial killer Charles Sobhraj

Pokharel was cited by The Kathmandu Post as stating, "The home ministry has deported Charles Sobhraj, barring him from entering Nepal for the next ten years."

Sobhraj will first fly to Doha and then to Paris on Qatar Airways flight QR647. Due to his knack for trickery and evasion, Sobharaj earned the nicknames ‘The Serpent’ and ‘The Bikini Killer,’ and since 2003 he has been imprisoned in Kathmandu for life for the 1975 murder of American Connie Jo Bronzich.

He was given a second life term in 2014 after being found guilty of murdering Canadian traveller Laurent Carriere.

Sobhraj served 21 years in prison in India, with a 22-day respite in 1986, when he managed to get out of the Tihar Jail's high-security facility by drugging the guards, whom he had served sweets on the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

An estimated 15-20 persons were murdered by Sobhraj in the 1970s. He was discovered with two of his victims wearing bikinis. He drugged and killed most of the Western tourists he had made friends with while travelling around Asia between 1972 and 1976.

In Nepal, there is a legal provision that allows inmates who have served out their 75 percent jail term and have been of good conduct while in imprisonment to be released.

Also read: Two killed, four injured as man opens fire in Paris

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FrancemurderNepal

Previous Article

Zelensky's visit to US has been seen as the best Christmas gift for Ukraine: John Spencer

Next Article

Two killed, four injured as man opens fire in Paris