French serial killer Charles Sobhraj deported to his country after release from Nepal jail

Sobhraj will first fly to Doha and then to Paris on Qatar Airways flight QR647. Due to his knack for trickery and evasion, Sobharaj earned the nicknames ‘The Serpent’ and ‘The Bikini Killer,’ and since 2003 he has been imprisoned in Kathmandu for life for the 1975 murder of American Connie Jo Bronzich.

Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese ancestry, was deported to France on Friday, December 23, hours after being freed from a jail, where he had completed most of his term for a series of killings of travellers in Asia back in the 1970s. Two days after the Nepal Supreme Court ordered his release and deportation to his own country, Sobhraj, 78, was handed over to immigration authorities in Kathmandu to finalise his travel permits, according to officials.

Sobhraj will be prohibited from visiting Nepal for the next 10 years, according to Fanindra Mani Pokharel, Joint Secretary for the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Pokharel was cited by The Kathmandu Post as stating, "The home ministry has deported Charles Sobhraj, barring him from entering Nepal for the next ten years."

He was given a second life term in 2014 after being found guilty of murdering Canadian traveller Laurent Carriere.

Sobhraj served 21 years in prison in India, with a 22-day respite in 1986, when he managed to get out of the Tihar Jail's high-security facility by drugging the guards, whom he had served sweets on the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

An estimated 15-20 persons were murdered by Sobhraj in the 1970s. He was discovered with two of his victims wearing bikinis. He drugged and killed most of the Western tourists he had made friends with while travelling around Asia between 1972 and 1976.