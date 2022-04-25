All the records broken in French president Emmanuel Macron's re-election

Emmanuel Macron was re-elected as the President of France for the second consecutive term, on Sunday, defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Since the re-election of Jacques Chirac, Macron became the first French President in 20 years to return to power for the second term.

Macron won France’s presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the vote while Le Pen secured only 41.45 per cent of the vote, according to reports. On his victory the pro-European centrist leader, Macron, vowed to unite a divided France.

The far-left and far-right candidates accounted for more than 57 per cent of the ballots cast in the first round. Those unsatisfied with the final two candidates did not vote. The voter abstention rate for the runoff was 28 per cent. According to the French Interior Ministry, this was the highest for a runoff since 2002.

The contest was a rematch of the 2017 French presidential runoff, but for Europe the stakes were much higher this time. A Le Pen presidency would have fundamentally changed France's relationship with the European Union and the West as per her election campaign and agenda. This at a time when the bloc and its allies rely on Paris to take a leading role in some of the world's biggest challenges like the war in Ukraine would have been crucial.

"I am so proud to serve you again. This evening, I am no longer the candidate of one camp, but the President of all,” Macron said in his victory speech as per a Brussels Times report.

Le Pen who campaigned on the issues of the rising cost of living in France and the surging energy prices admitted defeat. She has pledged to keep up the fight in June parliamentary elections, Hindustan Times reported.

Several world leaders also congratulated the French President on his victory.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. I look forward to our continued close cooperation including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

European leaders tweeted congratulatory messages as well. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel. European leaders tweeted congratulatory messages as well. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies" and said he looked forward "to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world" in his tweet.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also took to Twitter to congratulate Macron. “Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron, on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership,” he wrote in his tweet.

In the second term of his presidency, Macron faces challenges like surging energy prices, overhaul of social policies and improving the country's overall economy. The rising cost of living, which was one of the major re-election issues, could be a challenge for President Macron.