French Minister faces criticism for appearing on Playboy magazine cover

French government minister Marlene Schiappa is facing backlash from the leaders of her party as well as Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne for featuring on the cover of Playboy magazine.

Marlene’s picture on the Cover page was to accompany her 12-page interview on her role in fighting for LGBT and women’s rights. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a white dress on the cover page of Playboy magazine.

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne criticised her saying that “it was not at all appropriate, especially in the current period”, AFP reported.

Green Party Member of Parliament and outspoken critic of the centrist government, Sandrine Rousseau, told BFMTV, "Where is the respect for the French people? We are in the middle of a social crisis, there is the issue of policing, there are people between life and death, and I have the impression of being behind a smoke screen.”

A political and social crisis has erupted in France as a result of French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to push through contentious pension reforms despite strong public opposition. This has sparked protests across the country in the last few days.

Playboy editor Jean-Christophe Florentin told AFP, that Schiappa was the most "Playboy compatible” amongst her colleagues “because she is attached to the rights of women and she has understood that it's not a magazine for old 'machos', but could be an instrument for the feminist cause”.

The French Minister also defended herself calling out her critics “hypocrites and detractors”.

“Defending the right of women to have control of their bodies, that’s everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. With all due respect to the detractors and hypocrites,” she tweeted.

Défendre le droit des femmes à disposer de leurs corps, c’est partout et tout le temps.En France, les femmes sont libres.N’en déplaise aux rétrogrades et aux hypocrites.#Playboy — 🇫🇷 MarleneSchiappa (@MarleneSchiappa) April 1, 2023

Schiappa, a long-time supporter of women's rights, was appointed in 2017 to serve as the nation's first-ever Minister of Gender Equality. In this capacity, she was successful in advancing a new sexual harassment legislation that permits men who catcall, harass, or follow women on the street to be fined on the spot. She is currently serving as minister for the social economy and French associations.

