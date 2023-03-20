French governemnt narrowly survives no-confidence vote

Some 278 MPs voted in favour of a tripartisan, no-confidence motion tabled by a centrist party and others, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Some 278 MPs voted in favour of a tripartisan, no-confidence motion tabled by a centrist party and others, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.

A second motion of no confidence, tabled by the far-right National Rally (RN), had no chance of going through later on Monday as other opposition parties said they would not vote for it.

The move comes in the backdrop of weeks of protests against France President Emmanuel Macron's government against the pension overhaul — that will push the retirement age to 64 from the present 62. This also led to unrest and demonstrations across Paris and the entire country, with many people even being arrested.

Macron's office on Sunday evening had said that he had called the heads from the Senate upper house as well as the National Assembly to inform them that he wanted that the pension reform reach the end of its democratic process.

He also informed that the government was mobilised to protect the parliament members who were facing pressure ahead of Monday's vote.

On Friday, the opposition lawmakers had in parliament filed two motions of no-confidence.

Liot, the Centrist group, had proposed a multi-party no-confidence motion, which was also co-signed by the Nupes, far-lef alliance. A few hours later, he National Rally Party, which is the country's far right party, which comprises 88 members of the National Assembly, also filed a no-confidence motion.

What is the pension reform issue?

Macron had made social reforms, particularly that of the pension system, a flagship policy for his 2022 re-election.

His move to force a pension reform bill sans a vote infuriated the opposition and could also hamper the changes of the government to pass the legislation for the four years of his term that remain.

On Thursday, protestors had hoisted a parody photograph during the protests after the the French president at the last minute chose to invoke the constitutional power of the government to pass the bill sans a vote in the National Assembly.

France has a pension system where the working population pays payroll costs mandatorily to fund those who are in their retirement. Every single French worker gets a public pension.

In the last 40 years, every French president has changed the retirement regulations in some way or another.

Macron's government is saying that is pension changes are required to make avoid the upcoming crippling deficits in the decades to come, which is linked the ageing population in France.

Those opposing the reform are saying it places an unfair burden on people with low incomes, women as well as those involved in physically wearing jobs.

The adoption of the reform on Thursday triggered protests across Paris and the country, with many arrests being made.