Football fans flocked to the streets in large numbers in Lyon, Nice, and the French capital, and clashes were reported all over France.
According to a report in The Sun, following the tense game, flares were fired up and fireworks shot into the sky as the riot police and fans battled on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.
Riots erupt in #France after the defeat of the national team in the final of the World Cup.#ArgentinaVsFrance #ArgentinaFrancia #franceriots #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/E1M7uIdn6t— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 19, 2022
Riots broke out in several French cities tonight after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina.In Lyon, a woman was attacked as she was trying to drive past the rioters. pic.twitter.com/lWlQLT6z5F— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 19, 2022
Several social media users put out videos of chaos on the streets of Paris and Lyon as people flee the tear gas shells fired by the police.
#Paris under pepper gas clouds after #Argentina va #France #WorldCupFinal. Riot police in action pic.twitter.com/KaykVSTqAv— Ozgur Savas (@ozsavas) December 18, 2022