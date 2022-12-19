English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeworld News

French cities experience rioting after national team's defeat to Argentina in FIFA World Cup finals

French cities experience rioting after national team's defeat to Argentina in FIFA World Cup finals

French cities experience rioting after national team's defeat to Argentina in FIFA World Cup finals
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 19, 2022 9:24:49 AM IST (Published)

Football fans flocked to the streets in large numbers in Lyon, Nice, and the French capital, and clashes were reported all over France.

Following Argentina's stunning 4-2 victory over France in the World Cup final penalty shootout on Sunday, riots broke out in the country. Chaos erupted on Paris' streets, and French police opened fire with tear gas on football supporters as to contain the clashes.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Football fans flocked to the streets in large numbers in Lyon, Nice, and the French capital, and clashes were reported all over France.


According to a report in The Sun, following the tense game, flares were fired up and fireworks shot into the sky as the riot police and fans battled on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.

Thousands of supporters had gathered in Paris and other French towns in anticipation of their country's World Cup win, but the celebrations were cut short when France fell to Argentina. After extra time, a nail-biting shootout saw Argentina defeat France 4-2 before a thrilling game in Qatar ended at 3-3.

Several social media users put out videos of chaos on the streets of Paris and Lyon as people flee the tear gas shells fired by the police.

Videos posted on social media by a number of users show the mayhem that ensues as residents of Paris and Lyon flee police-fired tear gas shells.
Before being blasted with tear gas, enraged spectators were observed hurling pyrotechnics, rocks, and bottles at the police. Numerous people have reportedly been arrested in the city, according to reports.
Around 14,000 police officers were deployed nationwide, according to officials, as reported by The Daily Mail, to ensure security when France met Argentina in the World Cup final.
Also read: Argentina's champion moment to Spain's shock exit make it to top 10 iconic moments of FIFA World Cup 2022
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FIFA World Cup 2022ParisRiots

Previous Article

China officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks

Next Article

Taliban militants seize police station, take hostages in northwest Pakistan