Football fans flocked to the streets in large numbers in Lyon, Nice, and the French capital, and clashes were reported all over France.

Following Argentina's stunning 4-2 victory over France in the World Cup final penalty shootout on Sunday, riots broke out in the country. Chaos erupted on Paris' streets, and French police opened fire with tear gas on football supporters as to contain the clashes.

According to a report in The Sun, following the tense game, flares were fired up and fireworks shot into the sky as the riot police and fans battled on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.

Thousands of supporters had gathered in Paris and other French towns in anticipation of their country's World Cup win, but the celebrations were cut short when France fell to Argentina. After extra time, a nail-biting shootout saw Argentina defeat France 4-2 before a thrilling game in Qatar ended at 3-3.

Riots broke out in several French cities tonight after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina. In Lyon, a woman was attacked as she was trying to drive past the rioters. pic.twitter.com/lWlQLT6z5F— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 19, 2022

Several social media users put out videos of chaos on the streets of Paris and Lyon as people flee the tear gas shells fired by the police.

Before being blasted with tear gas, enraged spectators were observed hurling pyrotechnics, rocks, and bottles at the police. Numerous people have reportedly been arrested in the city, according to reports.

Around 14,000 police officers were deployed nationwide, according to officials, as reported by The Daily Mail, to ensure security when France met Argentina in the World Cup final.