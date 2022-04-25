France's youngest president Emmanuel Macron re-elected, calls himself 'president of all'

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.🇬🇧🇫🇷— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022