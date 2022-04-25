France's youngest president Emmanuel Macron re-elected, calls himself 'president of all'

French President Emmanuel Macron said thank you to those who voted for him after after winning the re-election. He also praised the majority who gave him five more years at the helm of France. Macron also thanked people who voted for him not because they embrace his ideas but because they wanted to reject far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

"I'm not the candidate of one camp anymore, but the president of all of us," he said. Macron comfortably won re-election to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. Macron is the the first French president to win a second term in a generation.

In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union who has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

The outspoken 44-year-old centrist, with his non-stop diplomatic activism, doesn't always get his way but has earned his place on the international scene. He is expected to pivot back to his work on Ukraine.

At home, Macron managed to regain some popularity after the yellow vest protests against social injustice sent his approval to record lows in 2018. Opinion polls say many French praise his presidential stature and consider him up to the job to face major global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. They also show that he is often perceived as arrogant and out of touch with ordinary people.

Macron has notably been dubbed president of the rich, especially during the yellow vest crisis. Some critics also denounce a perceived authoritarian attitude, holding him responsible for violent incidents involving police during street protests. The job of president is his first elected office, though he came with a strong pedigree.

A series of political surprises including a corruption scandal involving a key rival thrust Macron toward presidential victory in 2017. He easily beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in their runoff that year on promises to free up France's economy to boost job creation and attract foreign investment. He beat her again Sunday, but the race was closer and Macron acknowledged that some voters had backed him only to keep Le Pen out of the presidency.

Macron's faith in Europe

Macron, who describes himself as a president who believes in Europe, argues the EU is the way for France to be stronger in a global world.

A strong advocate of entrepreneurial spirit, he has eased rules to hire and fire workers and to made it harder to get unemployment benefits. Critics accuse him of destroying worker protections.

Then the pandemic hit, and he acknowledged the crucial role of the state in supporting the economy, spending massively and vowing to support employees and business via public aid whatever it costs.

Prime minister Narendra Modi sent wishes to his "friend" on being re-elected. He tweeted, "Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership."

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change" the US president tweeted. US president Joe Biden congratulated Macron and called France "our oldest ally". "

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world." UK prime minister Boris Johnson , too, congratulated president Macron. He termed France as UK's "closest and most important allies". UK prime minister tweeted: "

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world. 🇬🇧🇫🇷— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

(With inputs from Associated Press)